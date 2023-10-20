NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested an escaped inmate from Canton in Niles Friday.

Daniel Hilty, 35, was arrested at an address in the 200 block of Scott Avenue.

Marshals say Hilty was supposed to report and complete a residential program at Stark Regional Community Correction Center, but he escaped Oct. 11 by climbing up a drainpipe to the roof and took off. He was in the program for eight days, Marshals said.

Hilty is charged with escape. He was also wanted for drug possession in Niles and for a probation violation from Stark County.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott and Stark County Sheriff Geroge Maier issued the following statement:

“Due to our strong partnerships and the joint efforts of our task force agencies, we were able to safely apprehend this fugitive. It was a great effort by all involved to stay focused on this case and help ensure the safety of the community by getting this fugitive off the streets. U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott and Stark County Sheriff George Maier

Anyone with information concerning a wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.