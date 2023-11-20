WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three people involved in a July drive-by shooting in Niles was sentenced in court Monday.

Dontavious Wallace, 25, of Warren received an indefinite prison term of five to six years after pleading guilty to a second-degree felonious assault felony and a third-degree tampering with evidence charge. Wallace, along with another involved man, Anthony Butler, was indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury in August.

The charges stem from a July 18 drive-by shooting on Clay Street in Niles. According to reports, at least 14 shots were fired from a silver Volkswagen missing the man living at the Niles home.

Wallace was identified as one of three persons in the Volkswagen which was tracked down using the Niles Flock camera system that identifies license plates.

Wallace also was guilty of a firearm specification, which calls for a mandatory three-year term included in the prison sentence.

Another person charged in connection to the case, Brandy Bajwa, was initially charged with complicity to felonious assault but pleaded guilty in September to a lesser charge of assault. She was fined $1,000 and given a suspended jail sentence of 180 days and credit for five days served. She will also be on probation for one year.