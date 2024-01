NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are currently investigating a homicide.

Police confirm it happened around 3 a.m. not far from the Get Go on SR 46.

A man was killed. Other details were not immediately available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

First News is working to learn more about what happened. Stick with us on-air and online for the latest as we learn it.