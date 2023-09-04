NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles man was arrested Sunday and is facing charges after he broke into a house with a family inside, police say.

According to a report, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a home on Beaver Avenue in Niles for reports of a burglary in process. Upon arrival, they found a suspect — identified as 19-year-old James Long — standing in the home’s enclosed front porch.

The report states that the home’s residents called police after one of the family’s children said that “someone was in the house.” By that time, the suspect had made his way from the back garage door, into the house, through the hallway, and through the home’s living room.

The father of the family told police that he threw Long down the stairs, then wrestled him onto the enclosed porch. The report states that Long then slammed his head through the plexiglass window on the house’s door.

When police arrived at the scene, they ordered Long off of the porch by gunpoint, then arrested him.

According to the report, there were eight children in the house at the time of the break-in.

Long was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of burglary; his arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.