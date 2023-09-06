WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Niles appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Wednesday for the first time in the case.



Anthony Butler aka “Slim” pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge during his arraignment. His bond was continued at $200,000. Butler is due back in court on October 18 for a pretrial hearing in the case.

The charge stems from the July 18 shooting on Clay Street. Officers say at least 14 shots were fired. A man told 911 that his child’s mother’s boyfriend drove by in a silver Volkswagen and shot at him. No one was hurt.

Another man, Tyrell “Ty” Wallace was also indicted on charges stemming from the shooting.