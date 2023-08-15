NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing a making terroristic threats charge after police in Niles say he threatened them.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were patrolling the area of North Road when an officer noticed 50-year-old Michael Joll standing in a parking lot with a bicycle laying on the ground.

Police said that the bike was reported as stolen from Madden’s Bar earlier in the night. The electric bike was orange and black with the name “Jason” on it.

After Joll was placed under arrest on a receiving stolen property charge, he began making numerous threats of physical harm toward anyone who works at the Niles Police Department, saying that they would “find out very soon,” according to a police report. Reports said that Joll told police that he would wait out back by the tracks behind the police station to pick them off.

Joll is charged with making terroristic threats and receiving stolen property. Joll pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and entered no plea on the making terroristic threat charge, according to court records.

He is being held on $200,000 bond, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is Monday, August 21 at 9:15 a.m.