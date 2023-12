NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department announced on Facebook that it hired a new officer to join the team.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz swore in Officer Alison Humes.

Humes is from the Brookfield/Sharon area and is a graduate of the Kent State University Police Academy. She will start her field training program on Sunday.

With this hire, the Niles Police Department is one officer shy of being at its full authorized strength of 37 officers.