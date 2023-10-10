NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local event is looking to help people jump-start their efforts to take better care of themselves.

WKBN is a proud sponsor of the fourth Healthy Heart, Healthy Living event. The event will feature screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, and body mass index. There will also be a mindful moving class and some local businesses cooking healthy meals live on stage.

WKBN’s Jim Loboy will be the emcee for the cooking contest and there will also be a keynote speaker.

“Our keynote speaker will be Dr. Virginia Dee Banks,” said Dr. Vicki Haywood Doe, Ph.D., who serves as the president of Vicki Doe Fitness. “She’s an infectious disease specialist, but she’s also our recent Athena award recipient for 2023. She will talk about the importance of living healthy and well.”

The Healthy Heart, Healthy Living event is Saturday, October 14, at the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles. To find out more or register to attend, visit vickidoefitness.com/register.