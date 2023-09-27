NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A local family is hoping for a Niles man’s safe return after he disappeared earlier this month.

It’s been 10 days now since 24-year-old Steven Evans’ family last saw or heard from him. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 18.

Evans’ brother told officers Steven was in his (the brother’s) truck when he got out to walk his dogs in Waddell Park on Sept. 17. When he got back to the truck, Steven was gone.

Steven’s mother Tami Dean is now pleading for him to come home.

“I’m really worried about him,” Dean said. “I don’t know if something happened to him, but I just want him home safe.”

Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts is asked to give Niles police a call at 330-652-9944.