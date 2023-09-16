NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, 800 people gathered at Eastwood Field for the 11th annual Rally for Recovery.

Those in various stages of recovery from addiction celebrated with their loved ones and remembered those lost through the event, hosted by the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Various agencies were at Eastwood Field to offer recovery services and also help with other issues, like getting credit scores fixed.

One local man who’s been in recovery since May said this is his first time celebrating.

“It’s just a great place to come meet people, meet some sober support and that kind of stuff,” says Jeffrey Yartch. “It gets easier. Much easier.”

“We have over 800 people here today in recovery with their families supporting each other, showing each other it can be done,” said Lauren Thorp, project director with the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.

For those struggling with addiction, or for those with a loved one in need, resources are available at 211.