NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the season of gift-giving, but it’s also the season of holiday returns.

Numerous people receive Christmas gifts and some got exactly what they wanted but for others, there might be a couple of things they need to return.

At Eastwood Mall, there weren’t long lines like on Black Friday, but the number of returns received so far is what’s expected and similar to how it’s been in years past.

‘This year, we see lots of exchanges in sizes for different clothing items,” said Hannah Debow, Eastwood Mall marketing director.

If you’re looking to return or exchange any gift, you’ll need to make sure to have your receipt.

And depending on what store you go to, you’ll need to pay attention to its return policy.

At Reyers, inside Eastwood Mall, it has what the owners call “risk-free shopping” and has no time frame on when returns need to be made.

“You can easily bring back any item that’s in original condition, in its box with the receipt for a long time,” said Reyers co-owner Steven Jubelirer.

Making returns will also give people extra time to spend gift cards they may have been given, or even give them the opportunity to do some extra Christmas shopping for themselves.

“It’s important for shoppers to go out and use their gift cards, so we see lots of traffic build up between now and the New Year,” Debow said.

“This year, they were buying a ton of Ugg slippers that we have. And so far, every return that came back has already been resold,” Jubelirer said.

If you’re looking to make gift returns or exchanges going into the new year, it’s best to check business hours to see if stores are open. Some may have special holiday hours.

