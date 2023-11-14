HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening date has been set for the new Bass Pro Shops in Howland.

The outdoor retailer announced Tuesday that the event is scheduled for Wednesday. A ribbon cutting is set for 6 p.m., followed by the store opening.

Notables names in the outdoor world are scheduled to be there including nine-time “Angler of the Year” and TV personality Roland Martin; Hall of Fame angler and four-time Bassmaster Classic winner Jimmy Houston, who is also the host of “Jimmy Houston Outdoors;” and Mark Zona, host of “ZONA’s Awesome Fishing Show!”

In addition, there will be games, prizes and character interactions for kids.

The personalities will be available for a meet and greet after the ribbon cutting.

Part of the festivities will include a “special evening for conservation” in which 10% of every dollar spent will be donated to local conservation organizations.

This is the seventh Pro Bass Shops to open in Ohio.