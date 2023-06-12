NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Childrens’ visions of the perfect playhouse have been brought to life inside the Eastwood Mall.

The top ten drawings from 101 entries to the Imagination Creation Contest by children ages 6 to 14 are now on display inside the mall.

Local builders made their drawings into one-story playhouses. Some of the designs included a coffee shop, igloo, barn and castle.

WKBN

The playhouses will be up for bid starting next week. All proceeds from the online auction will go to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“We’re just happy to have these here because they are really imaginative, they’re beautiful, any kid would love to have this I think,” said Joe Bell, Cafaro Company spokesman. “And there are all kinds of different variations.”

Once the auction is open, each playhouse will have a QR-code to place a bid. Bidding will be open through August 17.