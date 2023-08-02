NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles Sons of Italy is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for a middle school student in the fight of his life.

Thirteen-year-old Chase Miller was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 22. Since then, he’s had surgery and is going through radiation treatments.

The Sons of Italy is raising money to help Miller’s family with medical expenses. This Saturday at the facility on East Park Avenue, there will be a Chinese auction, two-man bocce tournament, a meatball competition and pasta dinner.

“It just takes a few passionate people to make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Monica Groves, operator of the Sons of Italy. “I want people to come and support Chase and just raise as much money as we can for him.”

The auction begins Saturday at noon with the drawing at 8 p.m. The meatball competition and $10 pasta dinners will start at 5 p.m.