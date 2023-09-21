NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastwood Field will be the scene next Saturday for a benefit for the Shepherd’s Foundation. The foundation supports the mission of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Retirement Services.

The evening is being billed as Dinner on the Diamond. The feature will be a presentation with actor Dwier Brown, who played Ray’s father, John Kinsella, in the classic movie “Field of Dreams.”

The movie will also be shown. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $75 for an individual to $700 for a VIP table of eight.