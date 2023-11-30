NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition has begun on two buildings in downtown Niles that have been vacant for a long time.

The former Reisman’s Furniture building on South Main Street is now gone.

Up next is the old Robins Theatre. It was closed in the late 60s and has sat empty ever since.

Earlier this month, some people in Niles opposed the demolition of the historic building, but Nile Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz defended the decision, citing dozens of buckets of rainwater from a leaky roof.

Once it comes done, Niles will retain the property for future development.

The two buildings are among 181 in Trumbull County that are set to be demolished under a state program.

The vast majority of the properties are residential units.