NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A day to honor those survivors, victims and fighting through breast cancer will be held Sunday in Niles.

Pink Lights the Way will hold a cupcake walk at Eastwood Field starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The group will be walking four laps around the warming track inside the stadium. All participants will be getting cupcakes.

Co-founders of Pink Lights the Way Megan Shellhorn and Shannon Styer want to spread awareness for breast cancers because they are also survivors.

“We just want to show the community what we’re doing and bring everyone together to help us to uplift those in treatment, and other people whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer, in one way or another,” Shellhorn said.

The group already has 500 people registered. If you wish to attend, you can register on their website or the day of at Eastwood Field.