NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

Niles and Howland fire departments were called out to a house on the 600 block of Fifth Street around 4 a.m.

Officials are unsure about how the fire started but said smoke detectors on the second floor alerted the residents of the house, who were able to escape the home without injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause.