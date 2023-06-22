NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County said its staff is “completely overwhelmed” after taking in 27 cats and one dog from a home in deplorable conditions, bringing the total number of animals under its care to 205.

Through a social media post, the shelter stated, in part:

“AWL’s amazing staff will push themselves to the breaking point to make sure each of these 205 animals receives the care and attention they deserve. But we are tired, emotionally and physically.”

In addition to the sheer number, AWL is also battling sickness in the forms of parvovirus and suspected ringworm.

The group asked the public for any help they could offer, be it in terms of monetary support or donated supplies through its Amazon wishlist. Another way of helping is by donating unwanted items to The Menagerie by AWL, which are then sold to raise funds for the shelter.

The group relies entirely on private donations and says every dollar counts.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.