NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Niles is slated for mosquito spraying in June through September and advises residents to use caution during those times.

The City says even though the spray is safe, to be aware of open windows, bring pets indoors, and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.

One round of spraying already occurred on June 8.

Spraying will occur in the late evenings and into the night on the following days:

July 13

August 10

September 7

All dates are dependent upon weather.

Property owners in low-lying areas experiencing mosquito problems where stagnant

water exists are instructed to contact the Mayor’s Office.

The City of Niles, in consultation with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, will place mosquito larvicide tablets into stagnant water to inhibit mosquito breeding at no cost.