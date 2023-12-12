NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Rust City Church in Niles is hoping to bring hope to people this holiday season.

It’s doing so by paying off over $1 million in medical debt for people in the Valley.

The church is partnering up with the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

The church community was eager to help, raising $10,000 toward the initiative.

Within the next couple of weeks, some people in the Trumbull County area will be receiving an early Christmas gift. It’ll come in the form of a letter in the mail from RIP Medical Debt letting them know their medical debt has been paid off.

“To just take that financial stress off. Now, people can just focus on, I can just be present with my family. I can just enjoy, I can buy that gift that I didn’t think I was going to be able to buy for my family, for my children,” said Tiffany Varner with Rust City Church.

While it may look different each year, the church’s goal is to continue providing what they call a “Christmas Miracle Moment” to spread light and hope in the community.