NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A cat found abandoned in Trumbull County over the weekend is now looking for a place to call home.

The long-haired, blue-eyed, gray-and-white cat is named Terry. Terry is in need of a foster home after being found abandoned in Niles Saturday afternoon. Healthy Hearts and Paws Project founder Jason Cooke says Terry was matted, flea-infested and left in a crate on the side of Fredrick Street across from Niles Primary School.

“No regard for the cat’s welfare at all. No different than me walking to the street and putting my garbage out for the trash the next day,” said Cooke. “No food, no water, in a crate, and Saturday it was cold it was rainy.”

A nearby surveillance camera captured what Cooke believes is someone dropping off the cat inside the crate. The video is somewhat choppy, but when zooming in, a car appears to stop and a foot appears as if someone is getting out. Then a crate appears.

Cooke is hoping someone else might have video of the ordeal or of a car driving off — anything that may point officials to the person responsible.

“It’s terrible,” said Cooke. “I mean, these animals rely on us for shelter, food, water and care. To place a beautiful animal in that type of situation to fend for themselves is inexcusable.”

If you’re interested in fostering Terry, or any of the other animals at the shelter, just reach out to the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.