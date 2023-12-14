NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage boys are on the fast track to Santa’s naughty list. The pair was caught on camera taking a Salvation Army red kettle from the center concourse of the Eastwood Mall.

“The fact that the two of them said, ‘Oh, let’s grab one of these, maybe we can get rich,’ is just insane,” said Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell.

One teen grabbed the kettle, then the other shoved it under his sweatshirt.

“Fortunately, security did observe this and we had units right in the area of the Eastwood Mall that pretty quickly apprehended both kids as they tried to hide in the woods,” said Niles Police Capt. John Marshall.

It happened around closing time Tuesday night.

“It is too bad because this is the season where you know we’re trying to raise money to give back,” said Capt. Kiley Williams with the Salvation Army of Warren.

The kettle that was taken was actually part of the Art of the Red Kettle contest, which are purely for decoration. But, some folks have been dropping money into them.

Police say the kettle, which was painted by students at Niles Intermediate School, was destroyed, but a total of $26.14 was recovered.

Investigators say the 14-year-old boys are facing criminal charges.

“It seems so foolish, so useless that they would do this. Now, these kids have a juvenile record, for what? A little $26 and change,” Bell said.

“To steal period is wrong but it almost seems worse to steal from a charity, especially at Christmastime,” Marshall said.