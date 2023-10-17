NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A department store in Trumbull County has a lofty goal for charity with a big event on Wednesday.

Boscov’s at the Eastwood Mall is holding its annual “Friends Helping Friends” event. The company’s goal is to raise $3 million in one day.

“Throughout our stores, 3,000 non-profit organizations have been working hard to distribute over 600,000 shopping passes giving their supporters a 25% discount on almost everything we sell,” said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO. “We’re proud to say that this year has been our most successful Friends Helping Friends event ever.”

Boscov said it’s an opportunity for people to support their favorite charity while getting a jump on holiday shopping.

By donating $5 to one of the participating non-profit charities, shoppers will get a 25% off shopping pass to be used on almost everything the store sells. Shoppers can also register to win a $100 gift card.

“This event has developed into a wonderful opportunity for both our customers and non-profit partners and we believe the $3 million goal is realistic,” said Boscov.

In addition to the discounts, Boscov’s will have extended hours on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.