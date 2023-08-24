WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Bond was set Wednesday for a man who was accused of making terroristic threats to officers over a bike.

Michael Joll, 50, is in the Trumbull County Jail on a $150,000 bond. His case has been turned over to a Trumbull County grand jury for consideration.

Joll was initially charged with receiving stolen property and making terroristic threats. The receiving stolen property charge was dropped in Niles Municipal Court.

Joll was arrested earlier this month as police were investigating a bike theft. Police say during that encounter Joll made numerous threats of physical harm toward anyone who works at the Niles Police Department, saying that they would “find out very soon,” according to a police report. Reports said that Joll also told police that he would wait out back by the tracks behind the police station to pick them off.

The making terroristic threats charge is a third-degree felony. As of Wednesday, his bond was not posted and it was continued, according to court records.