NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – More steps are being taken to identify a body that was found in Mosquito Creek Sunday.

Niles police said Thursday that DNA is being submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for confirmation. Once they hear back, the family will be notified and more information will be released to the public.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the body is that of a male and that while the race cannot conclusively be determined, he could have been Caucasian or bi-racial. They estimate his age as upper teens or 20s.

“The age estimate is just that, an estimate, though suggested through medical examination,” Detective Captain John Marshall said.

Other identifiers such as a partial tattoo and a metal implant in the male’s hand are being examined as well.

Anyone who may recognize any of the features or information is asked to call police at 330-652-9944, Ext. 2107.

The body was found Sunday in the area where Mosquito Creek intersects with the Mahoning River. The body was badly decomposed.