NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Niles got to enjoy some arts and crafts on Saturday.

The Niles Arts and Crafts Festival took place Saturday afternoon at Stevens Park. Over 70 vendors were on hand to showcase their paintings and crafts.

Children were also able to enjoy face painting and got to participate in various art-related activities.

“These are all local people that we can help out,” said Jennie and Joseph Virgalitto, festival attendees from Mineral Ridge.

“Me and my mom went to other craft shows, so when I saw the sign, somewhere, I asked my mom if we should go, and she said we can,” said Frankie Saban, festival attendee from Niles.

Saturday marked the third year for the festival.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.