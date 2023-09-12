NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Another McAlister’s Deli location will be moving into the Valley.

McAlister’s recently opened up a location in Boardman and another is set to open in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

The newest spot is located at 5393 Youngstown Warren Road in Niles.

The deli will host a grand opening event at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The first 150 guests purchasing an entre will receive free tea for a year, according to McAlister’s event page.

McAlister’s has 549 locations across the U.S., including 18 in Ohio and 3 in Pennsylvania. The menu features sandwiches, salads, soups, teas and more.