NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The American Automobile Association is doing its part to help protect people from identity thieves.

AAA hosted a free shredding event at the Niles Branch Office Friday.

More than 127 cars showed up to have their documents shredded. People could bring credit card offers, bank statements, old checkbooks, tax forms, and medical records, to name a few.

The papers are shredded on-site and recycled.

AAA Spokesman Jim Garrity says the popularity of these events shows there’s a need to safely dispose of papers with personal information.

“In this day and age, anything that has any of personal information on it can potentially be sued by a hacker to take control of your identity. And if it can’t be used now, might be able to be used tomorrow as they continue to evolve,” Garrity said.

AAA is planning to host another shred event on September 15th at the Mahoning County District Office in Boardman.