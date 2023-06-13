NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Niles is planning to replace 260 residential street lights with LEDs in the next few months.

About 22 streets are on this year’s list for light replacement, listed at the bottom of this article.

The city allocated about $100,000 to replace lights with LEDs in 2023. Niles began providing yearly funding for light replacement in 2019.

At the end of this year, about half the residential street lights in the city will be LEDs.

“This is a step to create a more sustainable city,” said Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz. “We do see cost savings we are more efficient and most importantly we are brighter and safer on our residential streets.”

Mientkiewicz says there are about 4,000 total residential lights in Niles. The goal is to have all of the lights switched to LEDs in the next few years.

The complete list of streets set for light replacement is as follows: