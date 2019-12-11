Niles’ McKinley Memorial Museum welcomes back Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees is an exhibit that showcases Christmas trees decorated by different organizations

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Festival of Trees is back at the McKinley Memorial Auditorium after more than two decades.

The Festival of Trees is an exhibit at the McKinley Memorial Museum in Niles that showcases Christmas trees decorated by different organizations.

“We range from local banks to realtors, a local disc golf group and a beautiful spinning tree from Albie’s Floral,” said museum director Amber Farris.

Each tree is unique in its own way.

The McKinley Memorial Library tree is decorated with ornaments made from pages of old books. The base of the tree is also made up of books.

The Chemical Bank tree has play money on it and the tree decorated by Niles Community Services is full of lottery tickets.

Each tree has a box in front of it where community members can cast their vote on which tree they think is best.

The winner will be announced Saturday during the 7th Annual McKinley Christmas, which will be from 12 to 4 p.m.

“It’s a really cool heartwarming event. There’s entertainment everywhere, everything’s free, as usual,” Farris said.

Alongside the trees are art pieces created by students at Niles McKinley High School. The art pieces are part of the McKinley Memorial art contest. They will also be judged Saturday and a winner will be chosen.

The auditorium is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who would like to see the trees and vote.