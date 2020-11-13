Niles McKinley Library temporarily closed after employee tests positive for virus

During the shutdown, the library will be thoroughly sanitized

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The McKinley Memorial Library in Niles will be closed for a little over a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The library will be closed starting Friday. It will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The library found out Thursday that an employee tested positive for the virus, and reported the case to the health district.

During the shutdown, the library will be thoroughly sanitized.

The book drops will still be available. All holds will be extended and can be picked up once the library reopens.

Styling for entire website