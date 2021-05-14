Niles McKinley High School makes last-minute move for graduation day

There's just nine days to go before graduation day, and Niles McKinley High School is changing its plans

Niles McKinley High School

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s just nine days to go before graduation day, and Niles McKinley High School is changing its plans.

Instead of graduating on Sunday, May 23, it’ll be on Wednesday, June 2, which is the day Ohio will be lifting it’s COVID-19 rstrictions.

Niles Schools said Friday the change was made because of Governor DeWine’s decision to lift indoor capacity limits.

The June 2 graduation will now be held at Warren’s Packard Music Hall.

In a statement, Niles Schools said, “The decision to move the graduation date allows more people to witness our seniors accomplish this outstanding achievement.”

Ticket restrictions have also been lifted.

