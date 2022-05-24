WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Sentencing is set to begin Tuesday for a Niles man who was found guilty of raping a young girl.

Joshua Barnes, 30, is being sentenced for raping a young girl in August 2021.

According to Trumbull County Court records, Barnes was indicted on five counts of rape. Each one of the counts of rape has a potential life sentence.

Barnes was also indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of providing intoxicating alcohol to an underaged person, and one count of interference with custody.

Reports said that Barnes admitted to the charges. Police said that the girl was 10 to 13 years old at the time of the incident.

Trial was originally scheduled for March 7 before it was discontinued. Barnes was later found guilty of the charges in jury trial on April 29.