Niles man sentenced in Vienna porch package theft

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles was sentenced to one year in prison for trying to steal packages from the porch of a house in Vienna and assaulting a police officer.

Richard Sheely, 37, of Niles was sentenced Monday in Trumbull County Court on charges of assaulting a police officer and robbery.

According to police, Sergeant Scott Pringle was off-duty on December 11, 2019 when he tried to stop Sheely from taking packages from a porch in the township.

He stopped the theft, but not before Sheely threw a punch at him, according to police.

Sheely was later arrested in Masury after an officer spotted a vehicle he was in.

