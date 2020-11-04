Niles man sentenced in Vienna porch package theft

Richard, Sheely, 37, of Niles was sentenced Monday in Trumbull County Court

Richard Sheely was sentenced in Trumbull County for stealing Amazon packages off of a porch in Vienna and assaulting a police officer.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles was sentenced to one year in prison for trying to steal packages from the porch of a house in Vienna and assaulting a police officer.

Richard Sheely, 37, of Niles was sentenced Monday in Trumbull County Court on charges of assaulting a police officer and robbery.

According to police, Sergeant Scott Pringle was off-duty on December 11, 2019 when he tried to stop Sheely from taking packages from a porch in the township.

He stopped the theft, but not before Sheely threw a punch at him, according to police.

Sheely was later arrested in Masury after an officer spotted a vehicle he was in.

