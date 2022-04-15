WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man and former teacher at an alternative school in Warren was sentenced this week on several charges involving sex crimes with a now 17-year-old girl.

Jordan Owens, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Owens will also have to register as a sex offender or child-victim offender, according to online court records.

Owens was indicted in December for crimes that occurred from October 2020 through November 2020 in Trumbull County.

The judge wrote in sentencing that Owens, being a former teacher and in a position of trust, that he is at a “high-risk level.”

Owens pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on Feb. 23. He will serve out his sentence at the Lorain Correctional Facility.