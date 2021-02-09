Niles man sentenced for trying to pry open safe inside Giant Eagle

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced Monday for trying to break into a safe at a Huntington Bank inside the Giant Eagle in Niles.

Joshua Huey, 33, of Niles, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to vandalism, safe cracking, possessing criminal tools and two counts of breaking and entering.

Huey was also ordered to pay fines and court costs as a result of his sentence.

Just after 2 a.m. March 15, police say Huey was caught trying to pry open the safe inside the store.

Giant Eagle’s security company alerted police a man could be seen on camera inside the store. When officers arrived, they found that a door had been forced open, and they could hear someone hitting something inside the store with a blunt object.

Police ordered Huey to surrender, and he did, laying on the ground where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.