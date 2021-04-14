Niles man sentenced for online threats following Youngstown triple homicide

Caleb Hall, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles man has been sentenced to two years probation in federal court after pleading guilty to threatening three people online following a triple homicide last February on the north side.

Caleb Hall, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a single count of interstate communication threat.

As part of his probation, Hall can serve four months of electronically monitored house arrest at the discretion of his probation officer.

Hall was arrested Sept. 4 after a criminal complaint was filed for threats Hall made to two people on Facebook following a Feb. 9 triple homicide at a club at Tacoma and Logan avenues in Youngstown. A grand jury handed down an indictment Sept. 24.

Killed inside the bar was Daniel Ortello, 31 and Charles Pullen, 37. Shot and killed outside in the parking lot during the chaos that erupted after shots broke inside was Dymond Ortello, 34.

In custody on a charge of aggravated murder for Dymond Ortello’s death is Robert Shelton, 44, who has a trial pending in the case.

An affidavit in the case said after information on the shooting was posted Feb. 9, 2020, on Facebook, Hall threatened two people.

Neither the affidavit nor the indictment make clear if there is any connection between Hall, the two victims or the victims in the triple homicide.

Among the threats Hall made was one that said: “God, I would love to spray his whole family down with an AR [semiautomatic rifle]. I hope I see this little boy in the park someday. Teach him the lesson he never got from his parents.”

Later that day, the affidavit said Hall threatened the wife of one of the first two victims, saying in a direct message to her: “Hide your husband, you ugly sl**. Here I come.”

Hall had been free on bond while his case was pending. Court documents do not list any other conditions of his sentence, but documents when he posted bond said that he must have no contact with the victims and he was to continue any mental health treatment or medication he was receiving.