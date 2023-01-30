NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced Monday following an incident with children in his care on Friday.

Niles police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Third Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday for an altercation between two neighbors.

When police arrived, a neighbor said Grant Rohm, 48, was yelling at children who were over at his house. The neighbor said Rohm yelled at them to “get out” and “they should die,” according to the report. When the neighbor confronted Rohm, he told her to “mind her own business,” according to the report.

Officers on the scene said Rohm was extremely intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, according to the report.

Police said while the children were getting ready to go to a family member’s home, Rohm started yelling at one of the kids and restrained the child.

The officers told Rohm to let go of the child, but Rohm at first refused, according to the report. Rohm eventually let go, and the children were allowed to leave the home. Rohm then grabbed one of the children again and started “squishing him,” according to the report.

Officers say Rohm then became disorderly and put his hand in the officers’ faces. When Rohm tried to grab the child again, officers got him to the ground and arrested him. Rohm actively resisted the arrest, according to the report.

The children were given to a family member, and police say the children mentioned past issues with Rohm.

Police sent a report on the incident to Children Services.

Rohm appeared in Niles Municipal Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to probation and to pay a fine.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.