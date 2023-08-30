WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles man is facing a maximum prison sentence of three years after pleading guilty on Wednesday to a felony domestic violence.

David Holliday, 41, entered his plea to a third-degree felony domestic violence charge before Judge Sean O’Brien in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A presentence investigation will be conducted before sentencing takes place.

Holliday is accused of hitting a 26-year-old woman in the face on Feb. 28, 2023, and then with a broomstick and also damaging her car.

Weathersfield police investigated the attack.

A three-year sentence is the maximum a person can receive for a third-degree felony.