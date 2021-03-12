Niles man indicted on charges in Warren bank robbery

This is the second time that Patrick Marsh has been indicted on bank robbery charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging a Niles man with the Feb. 2 robbery of a bank in Warren.

Patrick Marsh, 38, is already in federal custody after a criminal complaint was filed against him Feb. 9 in federal court for the robbery of the TCF Bank branch in the Elm Road Plaza.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge John R. Adams. An arraignment date has yet to be set.

The affidavit in the case said city police Detective Frank Tempesta placed some stills from security footage on Facebook and got a tip that the person in the photo was Marsh.

Tempesta and a probation officer watched Marsh’s house and seized two blue surgical masks and a pair of boots from a garbage can in front of his home, the affidavit said. The masks and boots were similar to ones seen on the robber at the bank, according to the affidavit.

Marsh is presently on probation for domestic violence.

Investigators got a search warrant approved Feb. 4. to search Marsh’s home. Inside, they reported finding a hooded sweatshirt and hat that matched clothing the person in the still photo was wearing.

Marsh was questioned and later confessed, the affidavit said. The affidavit said Marsh told investigators he robbed the bank because of “financial difficulties.”

Marsh served a one-year prison sentence in 2017 after pleading guilty to robbing a bank on U.S. 422 in Niles.

In the Feb. 2 robbery, Marsh did not use a gun. He handed a note to a teller demanding money, the affidavit said.

Marsh confessed shortly after he was taken into custody after the search warrant was served, the affidavit said.