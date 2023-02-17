TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is in the Trumbull County Jail Friday morning facing charges for sexual crimes against three minors while they were under the age of 13, according to court documents.

Kenneth Brainard, 29, was indicted by a grand jury on counts of rape in the first degree and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Court documents charge Brainard with having sexual contact with one minor between January, 2016 and January, 2018. At the time, the child was between the ages of six and seven.

Court documents also state Brainard is suspected of having sexual contact with another minor from December, 2015 and December, 2016. That child was nine years old at the time, according to the court.

Court documents state Brainard is suspected of having forced sexual contact with another minor from February, 2015 to February, 2016. The child was seven years old at the time, according to the documents.

Brainard is due back in court Thursday for his pretrial.