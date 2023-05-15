GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A 32-year-old Niles man is facing child pornography charges.

The Grove City Police Department filed charges of child pornography – attempt and criminal use of a communication facility against Kyle Conn on Thursday. Conn was living in Grove City at the time of the offense, according to police.

The investigation began from a tip to police in November 2021. The tipsters said that Conn had child pornography on electronic devices in his home.

Police searched the home in December 2021, and seized electronic devices were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Forensic Services Computer Forensics Division.

The charges stem from evidence obtained from those devices, police said.