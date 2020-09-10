Niles man facing charges after investigators say he came back from Texas with cocaine

This is Bryant’s third offense for being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents filed a criminal complaint Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio against a Niles man who authorities said had cocaine on him at a Cleveland bus station.

Ridge Bryant, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail in lieu of his first appearance in federal court. The complaint charges Bryant with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bryant was taken into custody after an arrest late June 3 at a bus station in Cleveland.

An affidavit said DEA agents got a search warrant to search Bryant’s luggage when had he got off a bus.

Bryant spotted law enforcement and tried to run but he was caught. When he was searched, agents found 500 grams of cocaine in his pockets but nothing in his luggage.

Agents questioned Bryant and he admitted taking a bus to El Paso, Texas to bring a half kilo of cocaine back to the area, the affidavit said.

Bryant told agents there were two guns at his High Street home in Niles along with a scale but no drugs, the affidavit said. Bryant gave agents permission to search his home where they found two 9mm handguns. Bryant said one of the guns belonged to a person who also made the trip with him. That person has not been charged at this time.

This is Bryant’s third offense for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In 2015, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Trumbull County Common Naples’s Court, where he also had a 2016 drug conviction.

In 2018, Bryant was convicted of possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the same court and served a year in prison, the affidavit said.

