WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sentencing is scheduled for a Niles man recently convicted of child rape charges.

A jury found Joshua Barnes guilty of all charges. He faced four counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, interference with custody and providing intoxicating liquor to an underage person charges.

The case involves a girl who was 10 to 13 years old at the time of the offenses.

Barnes faces a potential life sentence.

Sentencing has been set for 9 a.m. May 24 in Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan’s courtroom.