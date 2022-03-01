NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Union Men’s Hair Shop has been a fixture on Robbins Avenue in Niles since 1936. Four generations later, the barbershop has been taken over by a friend of the founding family who will combine a modern style with the nostalgic feel it’s always had.

On Tuesday afternoon, Niles freshman Layton Busse, 15, had barber Josh Rosenberger give him a bald fade cut — shaved on the sides, longer on top.

On Valentine’s Day, Rosenberger — a Niles graduate himself — took over running the Union Men’s Hair Shop.

“The barbershops been here since 1936. Just carrying on the tradition is just an absolute honor,” said Rosenberger.

The tradition was started by Philip Melillo, whose barber’s license still hangs on the wall. From the outside, you can see how the barbershop was built onto a house where the Melillo’s lived. In 1991, Philip’s grandson Mike Melillo took over.

“It was just the old-time barbershop. Just good friends getting together,” said Leroy Johnson.

Johnson has been a regular since 1965 and said Mike Melillo would do anything for anyone.

“If one of the customers made the newspaper, on the bottom shelf the article would be taped up,” said Johnson.

In November at age 64, Mike Melillo died and the barbershop temporarily closed.

“So after Mike had passed, his son reached out to me and asked if I was interested in taking over and running my business out of here, and of course, the answer was yes,” said Rosenberger.

Rosenberger hasn’t changed much — the original chairs from 1936 are still being used, there’s an old barbershop sign on the wall, but the barber pole in the window is new.

“A lot of history here and I definitely want to keep the old school nostalgia, the old school vibe of it,” said Rosenberger.

“You don’t walk in too many shops like this anymore,” said Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, who stopped by to wish Rosenberger good luck.

“But we’re happy that Josh, a young inspiring barber, is stepping up and taking over the shop,” said Mientkiewcz.

“I get so many people driving by, beep their horn, wave, honk, just stop in just to meet me to say hello and tell me how happy they are that it’s up and going and the barber pole is spinning again,” said Rosenberger.

Appointments can be made through an app called “The Cut,” which is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hair cuts are $25, but for long-time customers, they’re $17.