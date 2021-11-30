Niles man arrested on rape charge

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing rape charges after police say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Xavier Baynes, 26, is charged with rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, the assault happened Nov. 19 at a home in the 600 block of Cherry Street in Niles.

Police say Baynes picked up a 15-year-old girl he knew from New Castle and took her to his apartment in Niles where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say Baynes gave the girl alcohol and that she was intoxicated at the time of the assault.

The next day, officers were called to Baynes’s apartment for a welfare check because family members were concerned that he was going to harm himself, reports stated. He was later placed in the behavioral health unit at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center, according to the police report.

Charges were filed against Baynes on Nov. 22. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday.