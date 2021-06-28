Niles man arrested in connection to theft in parking lot of local hotel

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft that happened in the parking lot of a local hotel.

According to a police report, the incident happened in May.

A truck owned by Team Industrial out of Butler, Pa. was parked at the Home 2 Suites on Patriot Boulevard when the catalytic converter was stolen from the truck.

Surveillance video shows two men in a Jeep pulling up to the truck at about 1:30 a.m. The passenger got out and went underneath the vehicle. A short time later, the Jeep drove away.

On June 25, Austintown police were called to Portage County to pick up 41-year-old Christopher Beach who was being detained by state troopers.

Beach was brought back to Mahoning County where he is facing charges of complicity to theft and complicity to vandalism.

Police did not name the other suspect.