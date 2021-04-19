Niles man arrested, accused of leading police on chase with 5 children in car

The report said that speeds reached between 80 and 90 mph during the pursuit and road conditions were wet

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and a woman is facing possible charges after police say they led them on a chase while they had five children sitting unrestrained in the car.

Officers on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday noted a red Chevrolet blazer with no numbers on their Ohio temp tag while patrolling the area of Highland Ave.

Police followed as the vehicle turned onto Burnett East Road in order to conduct a traffic stop. Then, the car failed to stop at a stop sign and continued to turn southbound onto Main Ave. Police pursued. according to a police report.

The report said that speeds reached between 80 and 90 mph during the pursuit and road conditions were wet.

Police said the vehicle ran another stop sign and showed no regard for the safety of other individuals on the roadway.

Approaching Salt Springs Road and Austintown Warren Road, the driver turned eastbound onto Salt Springs Road toward Weathersfield and came to a stop, according to the report.

The report said police approached the car with a taser drawn on the driver. A man, identified as Ryan Fritz, was driving and a woman was in the passenger seat.

The woman asked police if she could check on her kids. Officers told her to remain in her seat. The report also said she was on the phone during the conversation, trying to get someone to come get the vehicle.

Fritz told police he ran because he had a suspended license. Police arrested him on charges of child endangerment and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. They also issued a citation for multiple traffic infractions.

When asked for her license, the woman said she did not have one.

Police noted that there were five children in the back. The report said there was an infant in a carrier, a 2-year-old in a booster seat and three other girls, ranging in age from 8 to 11 years old, who were squeezed in the middle seat with no restraints. One was on the floor between the seats.

The woman’s mother arrived to pick up her and the children.

Because of the circumstance and that neither the woman nor Fritz had a license, the vehicle was impounded, the report said.

The woman was released at the scene. Authorities say charges are pending.

Fritz was transported to the Trumbull County Jail.