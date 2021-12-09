WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of sex crimes involving a now-17-year-old girl.

Jordan Owens, 29, faces charges of importuning, attempted sexual battery, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to an indictment in the case, the crimes occurred from Oct. 1, 2020 through Nov. 20, 2020 in Trumbull County.

A secret indictment in the case was unsealed Thursday when Owens was arrested.

Owens pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, and bond was set at $20,000 with the condition that he have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a pretrial at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.